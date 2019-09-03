|
|
Murray H. Seidel passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ilene Seidel, children Marci (Steve) Messick, Eddie (Shana) Seidel, Michael (Vanda) Epstein, and Rachael Epstein, siblings, Ellen (Sidney) Yoho and Gary (Muoi) Seidel, grandchildren, Griffen and Cameron Messick, Issac and Galya Seidel, Sylvan, Violet and Sierra Epstein, and Ezra and Milo Kolb.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, September 4, at 11 am. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 9450 Wordsworth Way #102, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 3, 2019