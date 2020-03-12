|
Murray Weiner, of Baltimore, MD and Philadelphia PA, passed away March 9, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his son Dr. Stanton D. Weiner (Pierre Pozzo di Borgo) and former wife, Marci (Weiner) Pisciotta.
Murray was born on November 2, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Sally (Weiss) Weiner, former wife Corinne B. Cowan, brother Edward F Weiner, and sons Adam R. Weiner, and Stuart H. Weiner.
Murray received his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering, structural option at Tri State University in Angola, Indiana in 1963. In 1969 Mr. Weiner continued his education in Structural Engineering by receiving his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from Villanova University.
Mr. Weiner began his professional career as a Managing Engineer for Lamprecht Consultants, in Baltimore, 1970-74. He became Assistant Director of Engineering at RTKL from 1974-75. Mr. Weiner was the Chief Structural Engineer and Project Manager for the Mass Transit Administration (1974 - 1982) for the new subway system in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1982, Mr. Weiner became a Principal with the consulting firm of LPJ, Inc. Joining Levin/Brown & Associates, Inc. in 1998, he spent the past 22 years as the Director of Structural Engineering where he supervised projects across the United States.
Mr. Weiner was a registered Professional Engineer in the states of New York, New Jersey, Florida, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. He was affiliated with the Maryland Society of Professional Engineers and a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
His professional colleagues, including architects, contractors and suppliers valued his talent for finding practical solutions to complex and challenging structural design problems.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 7PM at Har Sinai – Oheb Shalom Congregation located at 7310 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2020