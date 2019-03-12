Beth Ann Murrow, 53, of Annapolis and lifelong Maryland resident, died as a result of a motor vehicle accident on March 3, 2019. Born in Baltimore on October 9, 1965 to proud parents Bill and Elaine Sneeringer, Beth was the independent and outgoing little sister to Karen and Lynne. Beth was an accomplished student and gifted athlete, graduating from the University of MD in 1989 with a B.S. in Computer Science. A pioneer in the network technology industry, she founded and ran a successful company that implemented solutions for the Department of Defense. Beth was a talented network architect with a gift for leadership. Out-of-the-box thinking and big picture focus allowed her to tackle the hardest problems with the greatest of ease. An avid world traveler, Beth visited nearly every continent and was especially thrilled when accompanied by her sons Kyle and Andrew, whom she held most dear. She enjoyed being on the water and participating in sports, notably golf, kayaking, biking, skiing, and basketball. A vibrant soul that brought joy and laughter to all who knew her, she will be dearly missed and never forgotten. She is survived by her two sons, Kyle and Andrew, and their father, George "Buster" Murrow; her parents, Elaine Sneeringer and William Sneeringer Jr. (Jane); sisters, Karen Frank (Dennis) and Lynne Sneeringer; nieces and nephews, Gavin Frank, Allie Frank, Raleigh Sneeringer, Wayne Emerson, Caitlin Emerson, Johnny Murrow, and Benjamin Murrow. She will also be remembered by stepsisters, Marielle Weikel and Sarah Canter, many other family members, and countless friends. Friends are invited to celebrate Beth's life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at1:30pm until a funeral service begins at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth's memory may be made to Children's National Medical Center 111 Michigan Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20010, or to Hospice of the Chesapeake for Brits Hartbeespoort Hospice in South Africa: 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolence may be given at: KalasFuneralHomes.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary