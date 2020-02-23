|
|
Myer Summerfield, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on February 22, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born in Baltimore to the late Abraham and Jennie Summerfield. Myer grew up in the Forest Park neighborhood and attended Forest Park High School. He was a 3 sport varsity athlete who lettered in basketball, track, and soccer and is in the Forest Park Hall of Fame. Everyone knew him as Mousey.
Myer was proud to be a veteran and served in Dacca, India for 3 years during World War II. After the army, he worked for H.G. Roebuck and Sons, then at the Baltimore Sun for over 40 years in the Composing Room. He finished his career working with his wife and youngest son at Guill Photo. He enjoyed working with his family, and took pride in keeping Pikesville clean–he was known for sweeping along Reisterstown Road. Pikesville will never be the same nor as clean.
Myer coached and was the commissioner of the Wellwood Little League and never missed his kids' or grandkids' games.
Myer will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Rita Summerfield (nee Goldberg), whom he was married to for 65 years, his sons Alan (Debbie) Summerfield and Marc (Sindi) Summerfield, and grandchildren Kimberly Summerfield, Jordan Summerfield, Ali Summerfield (fiancé Kyle Glazer), and Stephanie Summerfield.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 24, at 2:30 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 or the . In mourning at Woodholme Country Club, 300 Woodholme Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208. Check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020