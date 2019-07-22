Marie C. (Cesenaro) Myers, 80 of New Enterprise, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her sister's house in Baltimore. She was the loving wife of the late Frank E. Myers who passed away August 26, 2011; together they shared 52 years of marriage.



Born May 16, 1939 in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Angelo J. and Rose Marie (Glorioso) Cesenaro.



Mrs. Myers is survived two children, Frank J. Myers and his wife Donna of Pasadena, MD, Patty A. Collison and her husband Rodney of Meyersdale; three grandchildren, Sheri, Kristine, Ashley; several great grandchildren and three siblings, Gus Cesenaro, Kitty Cesenaro and Theresa Elkins.



In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Josephine McGinley.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd St, Hanover, PA with Rev. Michael P. Reid, II officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, 549 Carlisle St. Hanover PA. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at the address listed above.



To share memories of Marie C. (Cesenaro) Myers and view a video tribute, please visit: Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019