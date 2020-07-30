Myra Colman

Myra Shofer Colman, formerly of Chevy Chase and most recently residing in Pikesville, died peacefully on Monday, July 27th. She was 94. Myra grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Tufts University in one of the first classes that admitted women. While employed as a social worker at Baltimore General, she met her future husband, Dr. Richard S. Colman. They were married for 66 years until his death in 2015. Myra became a stay-at-home mother and later a travel agent. She volunteered for many organizations including the Montgomery County Jewish Community Center, the American Field Service Intercultural Exchange, Planned Parenthood and the Kreeger Museum of Art. She is survived by her three children: Erica Rubinstein of Lutherville, MD, Fredric Colman (Julie Colman Pearl) of Palo Alto, CA and Steven Colman (Suzanne Colman) of Chapel Hill, NC. Myra is survived by her eight grandchildren: Spencer Rubinstein, Brian Rubinstein, Jacqueline Babbstein (Alisha Babbstein), Brandon Colman, Eli Colman (Julie Colman), Caroline Colman, Sam Colman and Dani Colman. She is also survived by three great grandchildren. Donations can be made in Myra's name to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/
) or to Planned Parenthood (https://www.plannedparenthood.org/
).