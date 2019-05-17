Home

On May 15, 2019, Myra R. Cusimano, beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Cusimano; devoted mother of Charlene Ramirez, Karen Holbrook, Renita Bayliss, Gary DeCosmo, William DeCosmo, Brian DeCosmo, and the late Janet Delph; survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, preceded in death by her grandchild Craig Tillman; also survived by her dear dog Jack.Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel, Monday, 1 PM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019
