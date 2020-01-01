|
On December 31, 2019, Myra Hankin (nee Miller), of Pikesville, MD, passed away at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her loving husband Morton Hankin, her parents Anna and Samuel Miller, and grandson Scott Hankin. She is survived by her children Gary R. (Debbie) Hankin, Barbara P. (William) Birago, and Stuart M. Hankin, her brother Stanley (Iris) Miller, grandchildren Bethany Birago (Craig Hewitt), Bridget (James) Redd, Morgan (Ashley) Hankin, and Maddie Hankin, and by her great grandchildren Charlotte Hankin and Josie Redd.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, January 2, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 21 International Circle, Owings Mills, MD 21117, following the interment service until 9pm, and receiving on Friday 1 to 5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020