"A life well lived and enjoyed as a treasure," perfectly sums up the life of this enthusiastic and dynamic woman. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Myra Kathleen McCarty-Paniculam peacefully departed this life at the age of 73. Born on October 4, 1946, in Michigan to Eleanor (Nornie) Cypher McCarty and Thomas William McCarty, Myra lived most of her life in the Baltimore area. From her hometown, she fulfilled her love of learning, travel, and staying closely connected to family and friends. Myra's ever-present thirst for knowledge and connection with people began at an early age and led her to follow in her mother's shoes as an educator. She went to Baltimore's Western High School and then earned her B.S. from Towson State College and M.Edu. in Special Education, from Coppin State University. She worked at the Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS), as a special education and elementary school teacher. Even outside of the classroom, Myra engaged her students through after-school tutoring, working with the Special Olympics, and serving as a Girl Scout leader for 15 years with a special education troop. After 38 years with BCPS, she retired from the classroom to care for her mother, volunteer with the local organizations, and continue her quest for lifelong learning through courses at Howard County Community College. Myra's thirst for knowledge love of people, and sense of adventure led her to explore over 100 countries during her 73 years, often with family and friends. Myra's parents cultivated 2 her love of travel from a young age and after living as an international exchange student in Chile during high school, her wanderlust was solidified. She had an insatiable desire to meet and connect with people from all over, as well as learn about the customs, traditions, and food that represented and embodied the places she visited. Her travels enabled her to do the things she loved like spending time in nature, reading, listening to music, dancing, and connecting with loved ones. It was during her master's program at Coppin State University, that Myra met her equal in George Paniculam, connecting over their shared wanderlust, love of people, and enthusiasm for life. They married on August 28, 1976, and celebrated over 43 years of marriage together. Myra's greatest joys were her connections to family and friends. Since 2015, Myra has been dealing with health issues, but thanks to the incredible medical care team at Johns Hopkins, her at-home caregivers, who became friends and advocates, and her husband, George. Their care enabled her to continue living life to the fullest. Myra is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, George Paniculam, two brothers, Thomas Allen McCarty and David George McCarty, as well as a number of inlaws, nieces, and nephews. She was a devoted wife, sister, aunt, and friend to all who met her and will be sorely missed. As per Myra's wishes, her body was cremated. A memorial and celebration of her life will be held at later date; information will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020