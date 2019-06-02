|
On Thursday, May 30, 2019. The beloved wife of the late David Kenneth Cottle, Sr.; mother of David K. Cottle, Jr. of Annapolis, MD, Donna (Gregory) Everhart of Parkville, MD and Jennifer (Eric) LaMade of Ocean Pines, MD. She is also survived by the joys of her life, her three grandchildren, Taylor, Tory, and Sean Cottle and their mother, Lynn Cottle. Friends are invited to celebrate Myrna's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, June 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Memorial service will be held at Mayo United Methodist Church 1005 Old Turkey Point Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo United Methodist Church to fund the many projects Myrna loved. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019