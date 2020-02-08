|
|
Myrna Goldberger, 90, of Boca Raton, Florida previously from Pikesville, Maryland passed away January 30, 2020. Myrna is predeceased by her beloved husband Arnold Goldberger. Survived by her two sons Gary (Deborah) Goldberger and Daniel (Suanne) Goldberger. Daughter Gail Goetz and Son-in-Law Charles Goetz. Grandchildren; Jeffrey (Amanda) Goetz, Ariel (Chad) Olsson, Allyson, Jennifer and Stephanie Goldberger. Two Great-Grandchildren Avery and Kaia. Services were held Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Beth Israel Delray Beach Chapel with Interment at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Myrna was well known throughout the Baltimore area as a teacher, tutor and "edutainer". She is remembered for her lectures to lifelong learning audiences. Her favorite topics included Presidential First Ladies and other influential people throughout history. The day before she passed she gave a lecture on the impeachment proceedings.
Donations in her memory may be made to trustbridgefoundation.org or South Palm Beach County Jewish Federation (jewishboca.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2020