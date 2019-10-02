|
Myrna L. Wolfrom, age 82, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 27, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen (Stetler) Bohn and wife of the late William Wolfrom Sr. A homemaker, she loved to quilt, sew and read. She enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling and doing puzzles. Most importantly she loved her family.
Mrs. Wolfrom is survived by her son, William (Leslie) Wolfrom, Jr.; daughters, Cynthia (Richard, Sr.) Stahr of Hollywood, MD and Patricia (Joseph) Miller of Stewartstown, PA; grandchildren, Richard (Stephanie) S. Stahr, Jr., Kathryn (Matthew) Copeland, Melissa Stahr, John (Lena) C. Wolfrom, Noelle Wolfrom, Andrew Miller, Stephen Miller and Kathleen Miller.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carlene Metzger.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 am. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060, the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA, 22312 or Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, 1525 Aviation Boulevard, Suite 318, Redondo Beach, California 90278.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2019