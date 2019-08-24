|
Myrna S. Hurwitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 86. She was survived by her children, Marc (Suzanne) Hurwitz, Steven (Linda) Hurwitz and David (Cheri) Hurwitz, brother, Daniel Wagner, grandchildren, Lauren (David) Braunstein, Michael (Morgan) Hurwitz, Andrew Hurwitz (fiancée Jordana Suldan), Lindsay, Hallie, Jared and Zachary Hurwitz and great grandchildren, Max, Nathan and Hannah. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Zell Charles Hurwitz, siblings, Arthur Wagner, Herbert Wagner and Sally Feldman and parents, Rose and Raphael Wagner. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services at Sol Levinson and Bros Inc. 8900 Reisterstown Road on Sunday, August 25 at 1 pm. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery – 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the Beth Tfiloh Preschool Hurwitz Education Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6724 Chokeberry Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Friday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019