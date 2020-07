Myrna Wanda Spevak (nee Horowitz), 87, of Timonium, Maryland passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2020. She is survived by her children, Linda Hochberg, Frann Tavin, and Kevin (Mira Kallio) Tavin; and her grandchildren, Jenny Anne Hochberg, and Lucus Tavin. She was predeceased by her son, Gary N. Tavin and her parents, Ann and George Horowitz.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Donations in memory can be made to the American Cancer Society , 1393 Progress Way #908, Eldersburg, MD 21784.