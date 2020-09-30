Myrtle Irene Sanders – Kern (nee Bransby) 106 years young. On September 25, 2020. Myrtle was called home to be in peace with our Lord and reunited with her mother, and all of her loved ones who have passed on. She passed away at the home of her son, Charles Kern Jr. and his wife Sandy and great grandson Michael Miller Jr. Even though she had been residing in Harford County for the past few years she was always a South Baltimore girl at heart, where she was born and raised and lived most of her life. Myrtle was born on August 9, 1914 to William and Delilah Bransby. Myrtle was predeceased by her loving husbands Charles Kern Sr. and Elmer Sanders, daughter and best friend Joan Steinbock and brothers John Bransby and Clarence Bransby. She attended Patterson Memorial Kindergarten, school #33 Elementary/Middle School and Southern High School. She always said that Brager Gutmans department store was her first real job, then she received a teaching certificate at Towson University and became a substitute teacher in South Baltimore Public Schools where she touched many hearts. She later went to work in Medical Records at Harbor Hospital where she retired. Reminiscing about her life in South Baltimore, trips to the Cross Street Market, For McHenry, Federal Hill and all of her good times on Marshall Street was a favorite pass-time. She loved spending time with her family and especially the children. Myrtle was a member of Grace Reformed Lutheran Church and then transferred to Christ Lutheran Church, where she was still a member. While living in Harford County she became an honorary member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church but was quick to let everyone know that she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Myrtle touched so many lived and will be truly missed. She is survived by her son Charles Kern (Sandy), Step children - Bonnie Merritt (Bill), Browyn Miller (Ivan), Rodney Sanders (Kathy); Grandchildren Susan Rowe (Joe), Craig Steinbock (Kari), Kathy Steinbock (Bill), Beckie Kiebler, Lori Norton (Paul), Charles, Michael, Kim (Marty), Debbie, Laurie, Kathy, Greg, Brett, Shawn, Tracie, Nathan, Chad, Cassie, Matthew, and Bryan. She also has 37 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Due to COVID funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned at a future time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Goncefuneralservice.com