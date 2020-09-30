1/
Myrtle Irene Sanders-Kern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtle Irene Sanders – Kern (nee Bransby) 106 years young. On September 25, 2020. Myrtle was called home to be in peace with our Lord and reunited with her mother, and all of her loved ones who have passed on. She passed away at the home of her son, Charles Kern Jr. and his wife Sandy and great grandson Michael Miller Jr. Even though she had been residing in Harford County for the past few years she was always a South Baltimore girl at heart, where she was born and raised and lived most of her life. Myrtle was born on August 9, 1914 to William and Delilah Bransby. Myrtle was predeceased by her loving husbands Charles Kern Sr. and Elmer Sanders, daughter and best friend Joan Steinbock and brothers John Bransby and Clarence Bransby. Myrtle touched so many lived and will be truly missed. She is survived by her son Charles Kern (Sandy), Step children - Bonnie Merritt (Bill), Browyn Miller (Ivan), Rodney Sanders (Kathy); Grandchildren Susan Rowe (Joe), Craig Steinbock (Kari), Kathy Steinbock (Bill), Beckie Kiebler, Lori Norton (Paul), Charles, Michael, Kim (Marty), Debbie, Laurie, Kathy, Greg, Brett, Shawn, Tracie, Nathan, Chad, Cassie, Matthew, and Bryan. She also has 37 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Due to COVID funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned at a future time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association or Shriners Hospital for Children. Goncefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved