Myrtle Irene Sanders – Kern (nee Bransby) 106 years young. On September 25, 2020. Myrtle was called home to be in peace with our Lord and reunited with her mother, and all of her loved ones who have passed on. She passed away at the home of her son, Charles Kern Jr. and his wife Sandy and great grandson Michael Miller Jr. Even though she had been residing in Harford County for the past few years she was always a South Baltimore girl at heart, where she was born and raised and lived most of her life. Myrtle was born on August 9, 1914 to William and Delilah Bransby. Myrtle was predeceased by her loving husbands Charles Kern Sr. and Elmer Sanders, daughter and best friend Joan Steinbock and brothers John Bransby and Clarence Bransby. Myrtle touched so many lived and will be truly missed. She is survived by her son Charles Kern (Sandy), Step children - Bonnie Merritt (Bill), Browyn Miller (Ivan), Rodney Sanders (Kathy); Grandchildren Susan Rowe (Joe), Craig Steinbock (Kari), Kathy Steinbock (Bill), Beckie Kiebler, Lori Norton (Paul), Charles, Michael, Kim (Marty), Debbie, Laurie, Kathy, Greg, Brett, Shawn, Tracie, Nathan, Chad, Cassie, Matthew, and Bryan. She also has 37 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Due to COVID funeral services will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned at a future time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Goncefuneralservice.com