Miller-Dippel Funeral Home, Inc.
6415 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21206
(410) 426-7171
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home Inc. at Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Miller-Dippel Funeral Home Inc. at Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD
Myrtle M. Snack Notice
On November 14, 2019 Myrtle M. Snack (nee Layton) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl J. Snack; devoted mother of Carl E. Snack; dear sister of the late Gordon Layton, Charles Layton, Barton Layton, Anne Fields, and Lottie Brown; loving aunt of Carol Howie and her husband Tom, and Charles Layton and his wife Mary; loving great-aunt of Daryl Harrington, Donna Wheeler, Valerie Rose, and other loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Miller-Dippel Funeral Home Inc. at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday from 11AM- 12PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
