On November 14, 2019 Myrtle M. Snack (nee Layton) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl J. Snack; devoted mother of Carl E. Snack; dear sister of the late Gordon Layton, Charles Layton, Barton Layton, Anne Fields, and Lottie Brown; loving aunt of Carol Howie and her husband Tom, and Charles Layton and his wife Mary; loving great-aunt of Daryl Harrington, Donna Wheeler, Valerie Rose, and other loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Miller-Dippel Funeral Home Inc. at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Friday from 11AM- 12PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 17, 2019