On Monday, June 3, 2019, C. Nadene Whayland (nee Cover), of Timonium, beloved wife of the late James W. Whayland, at the age of 93. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Curtis and Mary Deter Cover, and her brother, C. Coleman Cover. She is survived by four nieces and two nephews, as well as numerous cousins and friends. A graveside service was held on Monday, June 17, at 1 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Myersville, MD. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick, MD. Online condolences at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
