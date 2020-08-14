1/1
Nadiine Beth Hazman
Nadine Beth Hazman (nee Porter) passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the age of 77. She is survived by her adoring husband of 59 years, David Hazman; devoted children, Laurie (Kevin) Luskin and Jonathan (Cindy) Hazman; loving grandchildren, Chad Hazman, Brent Hazman and Madison (Michael) Yaffe; brother-in-law, Stewart Rosenberg; sister-in-law, Laraine Fisher; nephews, Brandon Andreadakis and Lonnie Fisher. She is predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Sue Rosenberg and her parents, Bernard and Irene Porter. Nadine loved her husband and family unconditionally and fiercely. She lit up every room with her beautiful smile, and was a dear friend to many.

Interment is private. There will be a Virtual Shiva Service on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at 7 pm on Zoom.com. Please check Levinson's website for details.

The family will be receiving visitors outside, socially distanced, with masks for safety, Monday August 17 through Wednesday, August 19: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at 14 Evan Way, Baltimore, MD 21208. Due to COVID, All visitors MUST use the link on Levinson's website to schedule a visitation time for everyone's safety.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the American Friends of Magen David Adom, 352 Seventh Avenue, Suite 400, New York, NY 10001 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or The Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY, 11570.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
