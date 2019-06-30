Home

Nadine Rita Dickstein

Nadine Rita Dickstein Notice
On June 28, 2019, Nadine Rita Dickstein (nee Friedman) age 93; beloved wife of the late Benjamin Dickstein; devoted mother of Ellen Dickstein (Mark Bagel) and Jeffrey (Debra) Dickstein; loving sister of the late Dr. Marion Friedman. Devoted grandmother of Ethan and Allyson Dickstein. Devoted aunt of Dr. Barry Friedman (Marsha), Dr. Heather Friedman and Dr. Jarrod Friedman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery - 6700 Bowleys Lane on Tuesday, July 2. Time of funeral is not yet scheduled, please check Sol Levinson's website for details. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Dr. Marion & Esther Friedman University Health Center Family Foundation - University of Maryland, Hadassah, Humane Society, ASCPA, or the . In mourning at 6608 Dalton Dr., Baltimore, MD 21207.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 30 to July 1, 2019
