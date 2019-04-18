Nafiz Shaun Watkins, Sr was Born in Baltimore on 10/22/1967, and was called home on 04/09/2019. Nafiz enjoyed spending time with his family, gaming, traveling and excelling in his career with Jiffy Lube. He played football for Randallstown High, attended Morgan State University where he sang in the choir. He was especially proud of singing for President Ronald Reagan. He had a short stint in the US Army after 911. He loved his wife and dog Gia and looked forward to the next chapter in their lives together. Nafiz was a member of the Fredericktonian Lodge #12, where he was a Master Mason and a celebrated Junior Deacon.He leaves behind a loving Wife (Rhonda Watkins, Owings Mills; and his dog, Gia, a Step-Daughter, Caprice Spruiell (Jeremy), Granddaughters Adrianna and Jakyah and a Granddson, Jeremy, jr ; Step-Daughter Keyanna Bryant, Gramddaughters Nova and Journee; all of South Dakota; a son Nafiz Watkins,jr, Hagerstown; a daughter, Nishaie Watkins and a grandson; of Baltimore, a Maternal Grandfather and many Aunts, Uncle's and cousins He was preceded in death by his Mother (Valerie Watkins) and Father, (Wayne Stewart). Nafiz will be missed by many friends and colleagues and especially his Loving Wife. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary