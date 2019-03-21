Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Nan Swisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nan V. "Ginger" Swisher

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nan V. "Ginger" Swisher Notice
On March 19, 2019, NAN V. SWISHER "Ginger" of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of the late Kyle Y. Swisher, Jr. M.D.; loving mother of Karen Swisher Kesten (George), Kyle Swisher, III, Nancy Swisher Reuter, and Thomas K. Swisher; and cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Friday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A private family service will be held with interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now