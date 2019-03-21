|
On March 19, 2019, NAN V. SWISHER "Ginger" of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of the late Kyle Y. Swisher, Jr. M.D.; loving mother of Karen Swisher Kesten (George), Kyle Swisher, III, Nancy Swisher Reuter, and Thomas K. Swisher; and cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Friday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A private family service will be held with interment at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2019