On March 1, 2019 Nancy Ann (nee Bowman) Hale, of Reisterstown beloved wife of the late Donald Pearce Hale. Mother of Regina Lee Jones, Carol Lynn Bodnar, Amy May and her husband Michael E. Ensor and Donna Pearce and her husband Edward Packman. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sister of William T. Bowman and the late Jane E. Stime and Ron Bowman.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Tuesday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the MS Association of America, Attention: Donor Relations, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019