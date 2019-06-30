Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8212 Philadelphia Rd
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8212 Philadelphia Rd
Nancy Almes Notice
On June 28, 2019 Nancy Lee Almes beloved wife of Carroll T. Almes. Devoted mother of Gary T. Almes and mother In law of Kristen Kos Almes. Dear sister of

Norma Stoltz, Gail Gangi, David, Dennis and Roger Long. Dear grandmother of Kelsey M. and Griffin T. Almes.

Visitation Tuesday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Further visitation Wednesday 10 – 11 am at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237). Church services will begin at 11 am. Interment Lorraine Park Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
