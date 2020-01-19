Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Bel Air, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Historic Church at Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church (Hickory)
Forest Hill, MD
Nancy Ann (Mades) Gracia

Nancy Ann (Mades) Gracia Notice
On Wednesday 15 January 2020, Nancy Ann (Mades) Gracia, age 75, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away peacefully in the outstanding care of the Intensive Care Unit at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Mrs. Gracia was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles D. Mades and Naomi S. (Quigg) Mades She was the beloved sister of Charles F. Mades, beloved widow of the late José R. Gracia, M.D. and adored mother of M. Pilar Gracia.

Visitations will be held under the caring guidance of the family-owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Thursday 23 January 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Catholic Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Historic Church at Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church (Hickory) in Forest Hill, Maryland on Friday 24 January 2020 at 11:00 am.

Those whom desire may contribute to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, Maryland.

Condolences for Mrs. Gracia and her family may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
