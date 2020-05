Nancy Ann Ledford, age 82, of Port Deposit, MD passed away on May 20, 2020. Nancy was the wife of the late Doyle Ledford; beloved mother of Tommy (Sandy) Hiles, Bryan (Tony) Ledford; and Sharon Cardinale (John); loving grandmother of Jason (Erika), Kelly (Jesse), Jeremy (Julie), and Nate (Megan); loved sister of Rose Boyd; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private graveside service was held for family. A memorial service is to be held at New Life Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Life Baptist Church, 5501 Lloyd Ave, White Marsh, MD 21162 or American Cancer Society , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com