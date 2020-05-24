Nancy Ann Ledford, age 82, of Port Deposit, MD passed away on May 20, 2020. Nancy was the wife of the late Doyle Ledford; beloved mother of Tommy (Sandy) Hiles, Bryan (Tony) Ledford; and Sharon Cardinale (John); loving grandmother of Jason (Erika), Kelly (Jesse), Jeremy (Julie), and Nate (Megan); loved sister of Rose Boyd; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private graveside service was held for family. A memorial service is to be held at New Life Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the New Life Baptist Church, 5501 Lloyd Ave, White Marsh, MD 21162 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.