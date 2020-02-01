|
|
Nancy Atkinson Warner, a devoted mother, wife and active member of the community, died of heart failure at Broadmead January 29th at the age of 90.
She was born to Attorney James D. Atkinson and Frances Halbert Atkinson of Greenup, Kentucky, a small town which lies on the banks of the Ohio River. After graduating from Hollins College, Virginia, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland with Joyce Griffith, who remained a lifelong friend, and worked for the Baltimore Department of Social Services.
She later met her future husband, Douglas Warner Jr., who was completing his doctorate in Physics at Johns Hopkins University. Of the many colorful stories Nancy enjoyed telling about their courtship was Doug arriving on his motorcycle to take her on their first date.
Nancy loved to cook and entertain. She was involved in the Women Committee at the Walters Art Gallery where she helped to run the Walter's Cooking School. When James Beard was a guest chef at the cooking school, she hosted a dinner for him at her home. She helped the late Janet Wurtzburger put together the Walter's Cookbook, "Private Collections: A Culinary Treasure". She continued her interest in cooking in a professional capacity with her friend, Nancy Waxter, who together ran a catering business for many years.
Nancy was also a great lover of the outdoors. She was an active member of the Women's committee of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. She and her husband enjoyed many canoe trips with a group of their friends along the eastern seaboard and Ontario. She and her family spent many happy summers in their cabin on Ahmic Lake in Ontario.
She enjoyed travel, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children: Douglas Warner, Frances Warner, Margaret Kelly Warner-Rosen; and four grandchildren: Jennifer Warner, Stephanie Warner, Nancy Rosen and Daniel Rosen; and her brother, James D. Atkinson.
A memorial service will be held at Broadmead, 13801 York Rd, Cockeysville on February 8th at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or Magnetawan Watershed Land Trust (mwlt.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 1, 2020