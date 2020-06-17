Nancy Cairns
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 13th, 2020 Nancy N. Cairns was reunited with her late husband, Charles L. Cairns Jr. Preceded in death by a brother, Ernest L. Nortman Jr., she is survived by a son Mark A. Cairns, his wife Laurie and grandchildren Andrew and Nathan, who affectionately called her Grandy. Nancy was known for her great love of cooking. Working many jobs over the years, she most enjoyed helping others choose the best supplies for their culinary masterpieces. At Christmas, you were blessed to receive her homemade pumpkin bread, which came out of the oven by the dozens. She traveled the world and seemed most comfortable in the hills or mountains; from the highlands of Scotland to the fresh powder of Colorado. After a day on the slopes, she always enjoyed a warm fire with her family. Over the years she was blessed to have beautiful gardens to tend, miniature schnauzers by her side and the sounds of classical music in the background. Whether you remember her at a family gathering, singing in the church choir or enjoying steamed crabs, the memories are beautiful and without end. Cheers to a life well lived Grandy! May the love and kindness that you shared be multiplied by all that you have touched through the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's research organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved