Nancy Cairns

On June 13th, 2020 Nancy N. Cairns was reunited with her late husband, Charles L. Cairns Jr. Preceded in death by a brother, Ernest L. Nortman Jr., she is survived by a son Mark A. Cairns, his wife Laurie and grandchildren Andrew and Nathan, who affectionately called her Grandy. Nancy was known for her great love of cooking. Working many jobs over the years, she most enjoyed helping others choose the best supplies for their culinary masterpieces. At Christmas, you were blessed to receive her homemade pumpkin bread, which came out of the oven by the dozens. She traveled the world and seemed most comfortable in the hills or mountains; from the highlands of Scotland to the fresh powder of Colorado. After a day on the slopes, she always enjoyed a warm fire with her family. Over the years she was blessed to have beautiful gardens to tend, miniature schnauzers by her side and the sounds of classical music in the background. Whether you remember her at a family gathering, singing in the church choir or enjoying steamed crabs, the memories are beautiful and without end. Cheers to a life well lived Grandy! May the love and kindness that you shared be multiplied by all that you have touched through the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an Alzheimer's research organization.



