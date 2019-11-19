Home

Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
410-242-3300
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Loudon Park Cemetery.
On November 17, 2019, Nancy Caropreso, beloved wife of the late Ernesto Caropreso, loving mother of Mario, Adlo, Giovanni, Richardo, and the late Vitoria Caropreso, Sister-in-law of Victor and Elvira Caropreso, also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.

Mrs. Caropreso rests at the HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21229. The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9-10 AM with a graveside Service to follow at 10:15 AM at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
