Notice Condolences Flowers Nancy Vadner Chance, Lacrosse Hall of Fame.Nancy died peacefully at the home of her daughter on January 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Nancy was a long time resident of Timonium, Maryland where she raised 3 children with her husband Daniel. Nancy was a joy to be around, beloved by all that knew her. Never at a loss for words, she had a way of making people laugh and putting them at ease, breaking the ice with a quick wit and mischievous teasing that invariably lead to smiles all around. Nancy was a lifelong athlete and well-known in the golf and tennis community for her competitive athletic ability, her lively jokes, and spirited personality; she was an avid athlete well into her eighties and earned numerous awards in her lifetime. While she strove to win, she valued sportsmanship, fairness and personal connections above all. Nancy was raised in Philadelphia and as a youth she won several swimming, tennis, and basketball awards. She graduated from Ursinus College where she earned 14 varsity letters in field hockey, basketball, badminton, softball, and tennis. She was an All College field hockey player, a lead scorer on the basketball team and captain of the tennis and softball teams. She was also a member of the Tau Sigma Gamma sorority. Among her proudest achievements was being chosen as one of fifteen women to the USA Women's Lacrosse team in 1951- 1954 which represented her country in international competition, and being chosen in 1953 to the USA Field Hockey Reserve team. During this time, she also played with the Philadelphia and Baltimore Lacrosse Associations, where she earned the All American designation not once, but four times. In 1975, she founded Eagle Sports Co., where she sold sports equipment, including a new yellow lacrosse ball which she designed. In 1985, she was inducted into the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for excellence in field hockey, basketball, softball, and tennis. In 1994, the annual Nancy V. Chance Service Award was established by the US Women's Lacrosse Association in her honor. In 1997, she was inducted into the Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Hall of Fame in recognition of her athleticism and noteworthy service. In 2002, she was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame- the highest lacrosse sport honor - for her contribution to the sport as a coach, player, and official. Nancy had a distinguished career not only as a player, but also as a coach and an official. She served as treasurer for the United States Women's Lacrosse Association, was chairman for two National USWLA Tournaments, and was a nationally rated umpire for more than a decade. She served as head coach for Swarthmore College, Goucher College and the Baltimore Club lacrosse teams. In her later years, when she wasn't playing tennis, golf, or gardening, she volunteered her time at St. Vincent's Villa in Timonium, MD. She was a member of several country clubs, including the Country Club of Maryland. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Daniel B. Chance in 2014 and her sister, Betty V. Haas in 2018. She is survived by her 3 children, Cynthia, Kimberly and Stephen, brother Norman Vadner, brother-in-law Richard H. Haas, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service and a post-service reception will be held Saturday, February 16th at 1:00pm at the Towson Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, Baltimore, MD 21286, where Nancy was a long-time member. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent's Villa, the US Lacrosse Assoc., or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices