Anne (Nancy) J Bollinger Daily, age 86, born October 28, 1932 passed away on Sunday, May 19, surrounded by family in North Carolina. Nancy was longtime resident of Baltimore and a graduate of Mount St. Agnes. For over 38 years, she was an OB nurse at Mercy Medical Center. She was a devoted mother to Margaret A. Rashti and her husband Bob of Denver, CO, Carol D. Thompson and her husband Dan of Hickory, NC, John T. Daily and his wife Trish of Baltimore, MD, Thomas J Daily and his wife Cathie of Hickory, NC, Michael P. Daily and his wife Tammy of Baltimore, MD, and Martha D. Mallonee and her husband Paul of Baltimore, MD. Sister to Francis Bollinger, Honorable Thomas Bollinger, Joan Bollinger, Cyrilla Rohrer, Timothy Bollinger, Kathy Purcifull, John Bollinger, Mary King, Harry Bollinger and the late Michael Bollinger, Robert Bollinger, Sylvester "Butch" Bollinger, David Bollinger, Margaret "Pat" France. Fun loving Grammy to Rachel Stacey, MD, Stacey Decker, Robin Woods, Joseph Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Katie Thompson, Jake Daily, Stephen Daily, TJ Daily, Rob Daily, Mike Daily Jr., David Daily, Kristian Caswell, Ashley Daily, Gary Knudsen and Amy Mallonee. Great grandmother to Hannah and Claire Stacey, Sophie and Millie Decker, Julian, Valarie, Sophia, Bridgette and Audrey Daily and Grayson Caswell. She has 68 nieces and nephews.A funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, at 10 am at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Govans. Guests are encouraged to wear their best hat because Nancy loved them. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Catawba Regional Hospice in North Carolina - 828-466-0466. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019