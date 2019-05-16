Nancy Ruth Dennis, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 13, 2019. She was 82. Mrs. Dennis was born in Leakesville, North Carolina, to William Elihu Weaver and Marie Cloia Testerman Weaver. She was the loving wife of the late Larry James Dennis, devoted mother of Priscilla Marie Dennis and Diane Lynn Dennis of Havre de Grace. MD, grandmother of Dwayne, Tiffany and Linda, and great-grandmother of 2 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dennis was the sister of Linda Lee Miller and her husband George H. Miller, and the late Teresa Anderson. Mrs. Dennis enjoyed Word-Find puzzles, making Latch-Hook rugs, and playing BINGO. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, 2-4 and 5-7 PM, at 1st Baptist Church of Havre de Grace, 108 South Stokes Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM at church. Dr. Ron Smith will officiate. Interment will be held on a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Havre de Grace.Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019