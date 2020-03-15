|
On Tuesday, March 10, Mrs. Nancy Elizabeth (nee Grogan) Taylor, beloved mother of Robert Michael Taylor, Richard Edward Taylor and wife Virginia "Jenny", Jeffrey Allan Taylor and companion Bobbie and Elizabeth Emma Taylor, also survived by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister Anna Thomas.
Friend may call at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Ave. On Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am., Wednesday, March 18 at the funeral home.
Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020