Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map

Nancy Elizabeth Taylor


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Elizabeth Taylor Notice
On Tuesday, March 10, Mrs. Nancy Elizabeth (nee Grogan) Taylor, beloved mother of Robert Michael Taylor, Richard Edward Taylor and wife Virginia "Jenny", Jeffrey Allan Taylor and companion Bobbie and Elizabeth Emma Taylor, also survived by four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister Anna Thomas.

Friend may call at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc., 3620 Wilkens Ave. On Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am., Wednesday, March 18 at the funeral home.

Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -