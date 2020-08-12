1/1
Nancy F. Cauley
Nancy F. Cauley, age 83, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on August 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Francis and Fanny (Carnwath) Feaster and wife of the late Thomas Joseph Cauley Jr. Nancy was a loving mother, active with her children and adored her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She had a strong faith in God, and she attended St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air. She loved to read and enjoyed traveling throughout the world. Nancy always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Thomas J. Cauley III, Peter J. Cauley and Michael A. Cauley (Beverly); daughter, Christine A. Cauley (Charles R. White Jr.); grandchildren, Jack Cauley, Gavin Cauley and Owen Cauley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Feaster and Douglas Feaster, and sister, Janet Blew.

Contributions may be made to The Food Pantry at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21014 (SMLC.org) or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
