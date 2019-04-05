|
Nancy Hebb Foard, 98, last of Ridgely, Maryland, widow of the late F. Russell Foard of Forest Hill passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 8, 2018 in the hospice at the UM Medical Center in Easton. She is survived by sons Richard (Dick) Hebb Foard of Aiea, Hawaii and Russell (Rusty) Staniford Foard of Ridgely, Maryland and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After a long career as a librarian for classified documents at Edgewood Arsenal Nancy loved to volunteer at the Ridgely Benedictine School for individuals with disabilities where she helped with fund raising and accounting. Nancy's volunteer work also included helping adults learn to read. Nancy also enjoyed duckpin bowling into her late 80's. Private services are being planned. Donations in her name can be made to the Benedictine School in Ridgely.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019