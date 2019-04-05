Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Foard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Foard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Nancy Foard Notice
Nancy Hebb Foard, 98, last of Ridgely, Maryland, widow of the late F. Russell Foard of Forest Hill passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 8, 2018 in the hospice at the UM Medical Center in Easton. She is survived by sons Richard (Dick) Hebb Foard of Aiea, Hawaii and Russell (Rusty) Staniford Foard of Ridgely, Maryland and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After a long career as a librarian for classified documents at Edgewood Arsenal Nancy loved to volunteer at the Ridgely Benedictine School for individuals with disabilities where she helped with fund raising and accounting. Nancy's volunteer work also included helping adults learn to read. Nancy also enjoyed duckpin bowling into her late 80's. Private services are being planned. Donations in her name can be made to the Benedictine School in Ridgely.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.