|
|
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt & Friend
Passed away: September 19th, 2019 Gilchrist Hospice in Towson
Born: July 9, 1935 in Granite Maryland
Her parents were Fredrick & Ruth Johnson
Married to Robert (Bob) Gaither deceased, Fredrick (Fred) Franke deceased
Nancy is survived by her 4 sons and their wives and 8 grandchildren Joseph & Maureen, Kevin & Diane, Andrew & Jen, & Michael & Jean Marie Gaither
Her grandchildren include Ashley and her husband Craig Pyzik, Christopher, Allison and her fiancée Matt, Rebecca, Peter, Connor, Jack, & Molly Gaither
Nancy is also survived by her brother Robert Johnson & her sister Susan Borowski
Nancy has lived in Granite Maryland, Baltimore Maryland, briefly in Denville NJ, Baldwin, Maryland, and Perry Hall, Maryland
Her hobbies have included: Playing cards, traveling and baking.
Funeral and memorial service will be held:
Friday October 11, 2019 10:00 AM
Perry Hall United Methodist Church
9515 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236
Following the funeral and memorial Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob in a private ceremony at St. John the Evangelist located in Hydes Maryland.
Because of the wonderful care and the mission of the hospice center where mom spent her final days, we as a family would like all donations to be made to:
Gilchrist
Attn: Development Department
11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350
Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031
Note: Please direct your gift to go toward Gilchrist Center Towson Center Hospice Care
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019