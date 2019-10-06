Home

Perry Hall United Methodist
9515 Belair Rd
Baltimore, MD 21236
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Perry Hall United Methodist Church
9515 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD
Nancy Franke Notice
Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt & Friend

Passed away: September 19th, 2019 Gilchrist Hospice in Towson

Born: July 9, 1935 in Granite Maryland

Her parents were Fredrick & Ruth Johnson

Married to Robert (Bob) Gaither deceased, Fredrick (Fred) Franke deceased

Nancy is survived by her 4 sons and their wives and 8 grandchildren Joseph & Maureen, Kevin & Diane, Andrew & Jen, & Michael & Jean Marie Gaither

Her grandchildren include Ashley and her husband Craig Pyzik, Christopher, Allison and her fiancée Matt, Rebecca, Peter, Connor, Jack, & Molly Gaither

Nancy is also survived by her brother Robert Johnson & her sister Susan Borowski

Nancy has lived in Granite Maryland, Baltimore Maryland, briefly in Denville NJ, Baldwin, Maryland, and Perry Hall, Maryland

Her hobbies have included: Playing cards, traveling and baking.

Funeral and memorial service will be held:

Friday October 11, 2019 10:00 AM

Perry Hall United Methodist Church

9515 Belair Road, Nottingham, MD 21236

Following the funeral and memorial Nancy will be laid to rest next to her husband Bob in a private ceremony at St. John the Evangelist located in Hydes Maryland.

Because of the wonderful care and the mission of the hospice center where mom spent her final days, we as a family would like all donations to be made to:

Gilchrist

Attn: Development Department

11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350

Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031

Note: Please direct your gift to go toward Gilchrist Center Towson Center Hospice Care
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
