On October 15th, 2020, Nancy N. (nee Niesz), of Glen Arm MD; beloved wide of Stran J. Funk; devoted daughter of the late George and Evelyn Niesz; also survived by many relatives and devoted friends.A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 with a memorial mass to be celebrated at St. Ursula's Catholic Church – 8801 Harford Road at 11AM. Interment private. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com