Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Nancy G. Gardner Notice
On Friday, January 24, 2020 Nancy (nee Green) Gardner age 78 of Lutherville went to be with her Lord and Savior. Devoted mother of Karen Radke (Dennis), Kim Digiondomenico and Jody Gardner (Paulette); beloved mom mom to Reid, Brennan and Celia Radke, Abby Digiondomenico and Marlie Gardner; loving sister in law of Mary Jo Green; dear aunt of Jennifer and Stephanie Green.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, February 1 from 11 AM until 12 PM with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12 PM. Private interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
