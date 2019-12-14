|
On December 10, 2019, the world lost a beautiful soul. Nancy Maria Glenn born March 30, 1945, to Frank and Rita Glenn of Catonsville, MD who was as strong as she was kind. Her generosity was overwhelming. Many knew her as, "The Passport Lady," at the Columbia Post Office where she worked as a window clerk for many years. She loved interacting with the people and was devastated when she could no longer work due to her severe health problems. As her health failed, she continued to comfort and make everyone around her smile. Her faith never failed. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis Blauvelt and brother Richard Glenn. She is survived by one sister, Mary Fran and her husband Chuck Johnson, of Sykesville, MD, daughter, Teresa (Terry) Fowler of Frederick, MD, companion Karen Brown, grandchildren Curtis Gabriel Fowler and Alyscia Rose Marie Meggitt, son, Brian Fowler and his wife Dawn of Hanover, MD and their children Zachery Ryan Glenn Fowler and Sierra Dawn Fowler, step grandson Nick Smith, and great grandchildren Nick Jr., Ali'yannah,and Serenity. The family will be forever grateful to her cousins, The Jeffers, who were always there in her hours of need. A celebration of life will be held, please contact Terry by email: [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019