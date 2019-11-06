|
|
Nancy Ann Grupp, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 30, 2019. She was 55.
Mrs. Grupp was born in Baltimore, MD, to Charles R. Sommers, Jr., and Rita C. Grzechowiak Vitali. She was the devoted wife for 39 years to Melvin Anthony Grupp, Jr., loving mother of Melvin A. Grupp, III, and his wife Wendy, of Rising Sun, MD, and Matthew R. Grupp of Havre de Grace, MD. She was the adored grandmother of Dylan A. Grupp, Corrine E. Grupp, and Nicklas B. Grupp of Rising Sun, MD. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles R. Sommers, III, of Baltimore, MD, Brian D. Sommers, Sr., of Dundalk, MD, Ellen Vest of Jacksonville, FL, and the late Diane Collins of Baltimore, MD.
Mrs. Grupp worked for the F.B.I. as a Voucher Examiner and then as a Medical Assistant for Park Medical, and Dr. Parekh and Dr. Saaid. She loved anything family oriented, especially being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed BINGO.
Services were held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD, 21078.
Contributions may be made in her memory to , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058- 5216.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019