Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Canapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Canapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. Canapp Notice
On March 22, 2020, Nancy J. Canapp (nee Kurtz) beloved wife of the late Roy M. Canapp; devoted mother of Linda D. Kirstein and her husband Chester and Sandra Jean Gary; dear sister of Edith Canapp, Dorothy Quick and David Kurtz; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Jessica, Jason, Michael, Mitchell, Michelle and Melissa; also survived by 16 great grandchildren.

Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion UCC - Golden Ring's General Fund; 7146 Golden Ring Road; Baltimore, MD 21221.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -