On March 22, 2020, Nancy J. Canapp (nee Kurtz) beloved wife of the late Roy M. Canapp; devoted mother of Linda D. Kirstein and her husband Chester and Sandra Jean Gary; dear sister of Edith Canapp, Dorothy Quick and David Kurtz; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Jessica, Jason, Michael, Mitchell, Michelle and Melissa; also survived by 16 great grandchildren.
Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion UCC - Golden Ring's General Fund; 7146 Golden Ring Road; Baltimore, MD 21221.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020