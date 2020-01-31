Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Aberdeen Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Aberdeen Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Jane Collins Notice
Nancy Jane Collins died at her residence on Wednesday, January 29. She was 91.

Born in Pekin, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Jessie Mae (Lovell) Bush.

A longtime member of Aberdeen Church of Christ, Mrs. Collins was a secretary first for the government with Limited War Lab and AMC and then she went to work for Ferrell Fuel and SAIC

She is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Deward W. Collins of Aberdeen; son Jack Mullen and his wife Vicky of Newark, DE; brother, Newt Bush of Pekin, IN; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 3-4pm at the Aberdeen Church of Christ where a funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. Interment will be in Martinsburg Cemetery in Indiana.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -