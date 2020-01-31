|
Nancy Jane Collins died at her residence on Wednesday, January 29. She was 91.
Born in Pekin, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Jessie Mae (Lovell) Bush.
A longtime member of Aberdeen Church of Christ, Mrs. Collins was a secretary first for the government with Limited War Lab and AMC and then she went to work for Ferrell Fuel and SAIC
She is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Deward W. Collins of Aberdeen; son Jack Mullen and his wife Vicky of Newark, DE; brother, Newt Bush of Pekin, IN; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 3-4pm at the Aberdeen Church of Christ where a funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. Interment will be in Martinsburg Cemetery in Indiana.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 31, 2020