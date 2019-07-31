Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Chapel
3821 Federal Hill Road
Jarrettsville, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Chapel
3821 Federal Hill Road
Jarrettsville, MD
More Obituaries for Nancy Shew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane Shew


1939 - 2019
Nancy Jane Shew Notice
Nancy Jane Shew, 79, of Jarrettsville, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born on August 2, 1939, in Birmingham, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late George and Anne Hall. She was the loving wife of Charles Lester Shew.

Nancy was a fantastic wife and mother, loving grandmom, a creative homemaker, and a talented interior designer. She enjoyed spending time with people, gardening, and doing crafts with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her sharp wit and sense of humor, and she never missed a birthday or an anniversary. Nancy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Les Shew and wife Tammy, Adam Shew and wife Probhita, and George Shew and wife Kimberly, grandchildren: Ria Jane, Kaylyn Loretta, Brandon Vijayan, Kyle Wyatt, and Lauren Grace.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, from 10-11 am at Fellowship Chapel, 3821 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow in Jarrettsville Cemetery, Jarrettsville, MD.

If desired, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the non-profit school for underprivileged children in India that she visited and loved, Calcutta Emmanuel School, c/o Prana International, 2112 Fairwold Lane, Fort Washington, PA 19034, and indicate in memo: Calcutta Emmanuel School.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
