Nancy Jean Vanderlipp, 63, of Baltimore, passed away on April 19, 2020 in Mount Airy Maryland at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
A private viewing will be held at Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. on May 1st with funeral services to follow at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Overlea, Maryland.
Nancy was born in Baltimore to Amy and Richard Servary on March 9, 1957. She graduated from Catonsville High School. She then attended Howard Community College and received a certification in Optometry. Her true passion in life was art, with a particular interest in drawing. She created many forms of art including woodworking, drawing, painting, watercolor, and many more. Nancy was active in the art community when she lived in Frederick, Maryland and was included in several art shows.
Nancy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Amy and Richard Servary.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Nicholas, Sarah, and Dorothy; her six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Samantha, Victoria, Nicholas, Jordyn, and Cora; and her siblings, Susan, Mary, and Richard. Online condolences for her family can be directed to www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020