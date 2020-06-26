Nancy Jo Macfarlane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jo Macfarlane, age 75, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on June 22, 2020 in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Mackintosh) Polson and wife of the late Donald R. Macfarlane. A lifelong educator, Nancy retired from the Harford County School System after teaching art for more than 20 years. Nancy was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Abingdon. She continued her dedication to education by serving on the New Covenant Christian School board. Nancy's greatest passion and proudest accomplishment was her family. She was an absolutely devoted mother and grandmother.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Helen Macfarlane of Denver, CO and Beth (James) Kline of Nottingham, PA; grandchildren, Anna and Kate Kline; sister, Kay (James) Grubola; niece Morgan (Andrew) Vonberg, nephew Alexander Grubola; and great niece and nephew Verity Vonberg and Alasdair Grubola.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Covenant Christian School, 128 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.

To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved