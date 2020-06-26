Nancy Jo Macfarlane, age 75, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on June 22, 2020 in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, surrounded by family. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Mackintosh) Polson and wife of the late Donald R. Macfarlane. A lifelong educator, Nancy retired from the Harford County School System after teaching art for more than 20 years. Nancy was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Abingdon. She continued her dedication to education by serving on the New Covenant Christian School board. Nancy's greatest passion and proudest accomplishment was her family. She was an absolutely devoted mother and grandmother.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Helen Macfarlane of Denver, CO and Beth (James) Kline of Nottingham, PA; grandchildren, Anna and Kate Kline; sister, Kay (James) Grubola; niece Morgan (Andrew) Vonberg, nephew Alexander Grubola; and great niece and nephew Verity Vonberg and Alasdair Grubola.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Covenant Christian School, 128 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.
To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Helen Macfarlane of Denver, CO and Beth (James) Kline of Nottingham, PA; grandchildren, Anna and Kate Kline; sister, Kay (James) Grubola; niece Morgan (Andrew) Vonberg, nephew Alexander Grubola; and great niece and nephew Verity Vonberg and Alasdair Grubola.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Covenant Christian School, 128 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.
To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.