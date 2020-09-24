On September 22, 2020, Nancy Kelley Hoffman, devoted wife to Jerome "Jerry" David Hoffman; loving mother to Kelley Lund and husband Christopher; beloved grandmother to Eliana; caring sister to Charles L. Kelley and wife Carol; adored aunt of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private at this time.
To celebrate Nancy's love of the arts and education and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, www.wolftrap.org/Hoffman
Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com