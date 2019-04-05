Nancy Lee Ashwell, age 83, of Union Bridge and formerly of Baltimore, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her daughter's residence. Born December 25, 1935 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice Weber Griffith. She was the wife of Kabler Dale Ashwell who died in 2007.Nancy enjoyed her family and in earlier years watched her grandchildren and took pleasure in cooking for them. She was a member of the Seaside Red Hatters of Ocean City.Surviving are children, Charlene Johns and husband Rick of Union Bridge, K. Dale Ashwell Jr. and wife Denise of Woodbine and Mike Ashwell and wife Judy of Sykesville; sister, Darlene Beck and husband Mike of Joppa, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Joanne Ashwell of Westminster. She was predeceased by son, Eddie Ashwell in 2006, granddaughter, Jenny Ashwell in 2013 and brother, Edward Griffith.A funeral service was held on Sunday, April 7 at St. James Lutheran Church, Union Bridge, with grandson, Rick Johns Jr., officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to help defray expenses, c/o Hartzler Funeral Home, P.O. Box 249, New Windsor, MD 21776.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary