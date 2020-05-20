Nancy L. Burns passed away on May 14, 2020 at her home in Darlington, MD at the age 79.



Born in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Matilda (Burke) Burns, Sr. She was a 1958 graduate of Aberdeen High School. One of her proudest memories was being a majorette for her high school and the Aberdeen Fire Department.



Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



Nancy was known for her warm and welcoming home, where she hosted numerous family gatherings.



After 30 years working for the US Postal Service, Nancy retired and became an accomplished quilter. She loved traveling to the beach, quilt shows, and other destinations with family and friends. She had several fond memories while living on the Bush River, including crabbing with her children.



She is survived by her children, Robert D. Huntley and wife Vernice of Aberdeen, Troy A. Duff and wife Anita Cullum of Darlington and Rosemary A. Duff of Darlington; sister, Genevieve B. Heckl of Ellicott City; grandchildren, Grant and Matthew Huntley and Benjamin and Timothy Duff. She is survived also by her quilting sister, Susan Learn of Conowingo, and many loving nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings: Benjamin Burns, Jr., Henry, Clarence, Paul and John "Buddy" Burns, Mabel Burns, Ruth Garrity, Joan Forwood, Florence Travers, Grace Homer and Judith Burns.



A visitation was held on Tuesday, May 19 from 5-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.



