Nancy L. Howell age 87, of Langhorne, PA died on June 27, 2019. Born and raised in Johnstown, PA, she was a long-time resident of Baltimore, MD before moving to Langhorne 16 years ago. She worked as a secretary with the Baltimore County Public Schools for 26 years until retiring and later worked for Proctor and Gamble for several years. "Best Buddy" and loving wife of the late William R. Mother of Cathy Barbaro (husband Ray) and late Danny and David Howell. Grandmother of Shelby Jane Howell and Thomas Francis Barbaro. Great grandmother of Leah Nicole. Sister of Doris Seth and the late Clara Ellen Malloy, Joseph and Thomas Kerns. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Sat., Aug. 3rd, 2019 from 12-1 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd. Levittown, PA 19056 with a memorial service at 1 pm. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019