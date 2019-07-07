Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Nancy Howell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Howell


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Howell Notice
Nancy L. Howell age 87, of Langhorne, PA died on June 27, 2019. Born and raised in Johnstown, PA, she was a long-time resident of Baltimore, MD before moving to Langhorne 16 years ago. She worked as a secretary with the Baltimore County Public Schools for 26 years until retiring and later worked for Proctor and Gamble for several years. "Best Buddy" and loving wife of the late William R. Mother of Cathy Barbaro (husband Ray) and late Danny and David Howell. Grandmother of Shelby Jane Howell and Thomas Francis Barbaro. Great grandmother of Leah Nicole. Sister of Doris Seth and the late Clara Ellen Malloy, Joseph and Thomas Kerns. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call Sat., Aug. 3rd, 2019 from 12-1 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd. Levittown, PA 19056 with a memorial service at 1 pm. www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now